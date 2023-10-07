PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – No. 22 Illinois State football lost at home to No. 1 South Dakota State 40-21 on Saturday. The Redbirds drop to 4-2.

At the state golf tournaments, Peoria Notre Dame took home a 3rd place team trophy in the 1A girls division. Ella Coulter finished her career for the Irish with a Top 10 finish.

In the 2A boys, U-High freshman Brody Allen had a top ten finish in his first appearance in the state tournament.

Dunlap girls swept the Mid-Illini conference tennis tournament.

In a huge Mid-Illini conference soccer match, Dunlap held on for a 2-1 win against rival Washington. Sophomore keeper Joe Heiar made a diving save for the Eagles with just 45 seconds left to secure the win.

At the Gene Jones Runnin’ Red Invite, U-High’s Zoe Carter was the highest local finisher in the girls race, coming in second at 17 minutes, 11 seconds. Washington’s Sophia Ramirez finished third and the Panthers won as a team.

In the boys race, Morton’s Josh Week crossed the finish line as runner-up in 14:55. Morton edged out a team win by just one point.