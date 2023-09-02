PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State football won big in their season opener over Dayton 41-0.

Peoria High and Notre Dame won their Saturday afternoon games. The Lions won 56-32 over Danville and the Irish were 70-0 winners over Urbana. Tremont lost 30-0 to Warrensburg-Latham.

In soccer, Notre Dame beat Washington 5-0 to move to 5-0 on the season. In another Mid-Illini vs. Big 12 matchup, Richwoods beat Metamora 4-0.

In the Intercity soccer tournament, Normal Community beat Normal West 2-0 and U-High beat Central Catholic 3-2.