PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State and Eureka College football both picked up wins Saturday at home.

Normal West and U-High volleyball won their first matches in the Intercity volleyball tournament. Peoria Notre Dame soccer remains unbeaten in Big 12 play with a comeback 3-2 win over rival Richwoods.

Washington girls and Morton boys won the 30th East Peoria Cross Country invitational. Washington’s Sophia Ramirez was the individual winner in the girls race.

ICC volleyball won at home over Rend Lake. Enjoy the highlights.