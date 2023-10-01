PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – IVC and Pekin volleyball faced off in the 3rd place game of the Pekin Invitational with the Grey Ghosts defeating the Dragons.

U-High’s Natalie Bierbaum and Mason Hart, Dunlap’s Abby Tudeen, and Morton’s Josh Weeks all shined at the 68th Peoria Cross Country Invitational.

At the Elmwood meet, Eureka’s Micah Bender and the Hornets girls team both took home wins. On the boys side, Elmwood-Brimfield’s Isaiah Hill won the race with the Trojans just edging Eureka for the team title by one point.

Normal Community’s Kenna Malinoski took home three gold medal and Dunlap finished second as a team at the Richwoods swim meet.

Richwoods Julia Wojtowicz won their tennis meet individually with Dunlap winning as a team.