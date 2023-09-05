PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – In their first game as the No. 1 team in the state, Peoria Notre Dame soccer beat Champaign Centennial 5-1 and are now 6-0 on the season.

Kayden Hudson and Max Matarelli both finished with two goals.

Morton beat Metamora 7-0 and Washington beat Pekin 8-0 in Mid-Illini soccer matches.

In volleyball, Metamora swept Washington and Tremont swept Dee-Mack.

Dunlap beat Notre Dame in a girls swim meet. Eagles senior Ava Salverson won gold medals in the 200 free, 500 free, the 200-medley relay and the 400 free relay.