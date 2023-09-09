PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – Illinois State football moved to 2-0 in 2023 after beating Western Illinois 34-18. The Redbirds trailed 9-0 in the second quarter before rattling off 34 of the final 43 points.

Mason Blakemore finished with 170 rushing yards and three touchdowns and the Redbird defense accounted for 7 sacks.

Illinois Wesleyan football lost in their season opener at Tucci Stadium 38-13.

Two Mid-Illini vs. Big 12 soccer matches, Morton at Richwoods and Dunlap at Normal West, ended in 0-0 ties.

Tri-Valley won their volleyball tournament with a two-set victory over Washington to clinch the title.

At the First to the Finish Meet in Peoria, Natalie Bierbaum for U-High finishes second overall in the 2A girls race while Washington finished 3rd as a team. In the boys race, U-High finished third as a team while Morton’s Josh Weeks crossed the finish line in the top ten.

In the 1A class, the Eureka Hornets girls finished third overall. In the boys race, Elmwood’s Isiah Hill and EPG’s Dean Witzig both were top ten finishers. Eureka would finish second as a team with three runners in the Top 30.

East Peoria golfer Connor Watson was the medalist at the Redbird Classic Golf Tournament in Metamora. Central Catholic was the overall team champion.

Enjoy the highlights.