PEORIA, Illinois (WMBD) – One day after Dunlap High School retired her number 5 jersey, the 3v3 soccer tournament in memory of Tessa Sutton kicked off in Peoria.

Players and coaches from around the area found creative way to remember her with jersey and emblems.

A raffle is being held over the two-day tournament with proceeds going toward the Tessa Sutton Foundation and St. Jude.

Tessa’s parents, Michelle and Rich Sutton, are happy the community has come together to keep her memory alive.

Hopefully there just going to enjoy it remember her. Play in her memory. And just keep it going. Just always play for her, thinking how fortunate they are that they contiunue to play. Rich Sutton, Tessa’s Father