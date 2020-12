PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Bradley and Illinois played afternoon home games Thursday with differing results.

The Redbirds blocked a school-record 12 shot and beat Omaha, 69-38. ISU moves to 3-0 for the first time since 2010.

Bradley junior Lasha Petree went over the 1,000 point mark in her career but South Dakota beat Bradley 84-68. Petree scored 23, Gabi Haack added 24 for the Braves (3-3).