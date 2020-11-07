XC Championships- Division One Roundup

CHILLICOTH, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — With no sanctioned IHSA cross country meet this year, ShaZam Racing took matters into its own hands.

The local racing meet host began the 2020 XC Championships Friday at Three Sisters Park with the Division One races. Division One teams are traditional Class 1A schools in the IHSA.

In the girls race, Eureka’s Anna Perry took first place with a time of 18:11.74 to end her junior year as a state champion. Olympia’s Savanah Beavers finished in sixth place.

In the boys race, Olympia’s Charlie Kistner finished sixth overall, while Elmwood’s Luke Hoffman took 11th place and led the Trojans to fourth place as a team.

The Division Two (Class 2A) races will be ran Saturday, while the Division Three (Class 3A) meet is Sunday. Enjoy the highlights!