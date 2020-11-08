XC Championships- Division Two Roundup

CHILLICOTHE, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The Division Two (Class 2A) races of the ShaZam Racing XC Championships took place at Three Sisters Park Saturday.

In the boys race, Limestone junior Wilson Georges completed an undefeated season by taking first place as an individual with a time of 15:46 at the 5K course. Metamora senior Ian O’Laughlin took second, while Morton freshman Josh Weeks finished in sixth place. The Potters also won the team competition.

In the girls race, Bloomington senior Kaitlin Skeate finished sixth, Morton junior Emma Skinner came in 11th, while Notre Dame sophomore Maria Stedwill earned a 15th place finish.

Enjoy the highlights!