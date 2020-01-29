Youngest Heffren Can Play at Lewistown Too

LEWISTOWN, Ill. — She hears it all the time.

Her older twin sisters Anna and Carli are star players at Lewistown High School and Kate Heffren is the one trying to keep up.

“I’m fine with it. When it comes down to it, they are outstanding players,” Kate Heffren said of her sisters. “I’m the young one trying to fill their shoes. It’s hard with Anna and Carli as big sisters.

Anna and Carli, along with Sydney Sheaffer have been the heart and sole of Lewistown basketball for a couple of seasons. Last year the Indians finished third in the state of Illinois in class 1A.

This year, Lewistown is ranked No. 1 and is 24-1.

“Kate sometimes if the forgotten Heffren, but she plays very well. The little sister that is taller than everybody else is a very good ball player,” said Lewistown head coach Greg Bennett.

The yuonger Heffren sister came up huge Monday night in a win over state-ranked Illini West, knocking down three crtical three-pointers in the second half.

She’s tougher than your typical baby sister. She says her sisters made her that way.

“Growing up I always guarded Anna, so I have learned from her tricks,” Kate Heffren said.

Anna Heffren is Lewistown’s all-time scoring leader in basketball, regardless of gender.

“We’ve played together, (Kate) always played up with our grade,” Anna Heffren said. “We’ve played together most of our lives. It’s nice playing together this year.”

The Heffren’s are hoping this season ends with Lewistown winning a state championship. It’s the last year all three will play on the same Indians team.

Next year Kate will step outside the shadow with her sisters because they are graduating.

“It’s a little sad thinking this is my last year (with them) but then again, I’ve been with them all my life,” Kate Heffren said. “So I don’t know what it’s like without them. I don’t know what to expect.”