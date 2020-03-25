Zach Bradford’s Olympic Hopes on Hold

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. — He’ll have to wait another year.

Former state pole vault champion Zach Bradford was hoping to make the US Olympic track team. If it happens, it won’t be until 2021.

The International Olympic Committee has postponed the Tokyo Olympic Games which were scheduled to begin July 24. Now they’ll be played in July of 2021.

“There was the potential that I could be there, I could’ve made the team,” Bradford, a Bloomington High School grad. “But now its seeing who will take this time now to really prepare, really go deep into their vault and really train the way that they should be.”

Bradford is a sophomore at Kansas and would have earned a trip to this summer’s Olympic Trials after he cleared 19 feet last month.

“Making that team is definitely the dream goal of mine.”