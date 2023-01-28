PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Two-time World Series champion Ben Zobrist heads up the Greater Peoria Sports Hall of Fame class of 2022, announced Saturday night.

Zobrist, a Eureka native, played 14 seasons in the big leagues and won World Series titles with the Cubs and Royals. He is joined in the class by two-time Metamora football state champion coach Pat Ryan, 51-year Metamora cross country coach Gene Jones, former Illinois State and professional softball player Priscilla Welch-DeLaere of Pekin and longtime East Peoria cross country coach Ed McGraw, who helped start the Illinois Valley Striders.

Former Metamora High School football contributor and scout Chuck Leonard is this year’s Neve Harms Award winner for meritorious service to sports in the Peoria area.

The Hall of Fame induction dinner is March 25 at the Peoria Civic Center Ballroom.

There are six teams that will join those individuals in the hall of fame class, as announced last month. Five are area football teams the finished as state runner-up: Limestone’s 1983 team and four of Ryan’s Metamora’s second-place squads from 1996, 1997, 1999 and 2000.

The Illinois Central College’s 2005-06 women’s basketball national championship team is also headed into the hall as part of this 2022 class.

Tickets for the induction dinner are $55 before March 1 and $65 up until the purchase deadline of March 31. Tickets can be purchased by calling Susie Stockman at (309) 691-3553.

The event starts with a social hour at 5 p.m. with the dinner beginning at 6 p.m.