PEORIA, Ill. — Idius Robertson scored 14 points and Joshua Ivory added 13 to lead Peoria Manual to a 75-57 win over Rock Island in a class 3A sectional semifinal at Renaissance Coliseum on Wednesday.

The Rams (18-10) advance to the sectional championship game Friday night. Manual, the defending sectional champ, will face top-ranked Peoria Notre Dame (30-1).

Notre Dame won the two regular season match-ups against Big 12 conference rival Manual.