ST. LOUIS – A sports equinox happens when all four major professional sports leagues in the United States play regular-season or playoff games on the same day. That includes the MLB, NBA, NFL and NHL.

It’s not possible for St. Louis to fulfill this feat alone with the St. Louis Cardinals and St. Louis Blues representing those four leagues. That said, there will be some days in 2023 that could represent a makeshift St. Louis sports equinox.

As St. Louis CITY SC and the St. Louis Battlehawks start their seasons next month, Downtown St. Louis will essentially double its professional sports scene from two teams to four this year. With more teams comes more opportunities for dedicated St. Louis sports fans to not only root for several hometown squads on the same day, but within the same general vicinity.

For a small stretch in April, the St. Louis Cardinals, Blues, CITY SC and Battlehawks will all be playing meaningful regular season games. In fact, St. Louis sports are guaranteed a makeshift equinox, in which all four teams compete on the same day, on April 1 and April 8 this year.

APRIL 1

Blues @ Nashville Predators (Noon)

Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1:15 p.m.)

Battlehawks @ Houston Roughnecks (2 p.m.)

CITY SC vs. Minnesota United FC (7:30 p.m.)

APRIL 8

Battlehawks vs. Vegas Vipers (Noon)

Blues @ Minnesota Wild (Noon)

Cardinals @ Milwaukee Brewers (6:10 p.m.)

CITY SC @ Seattle Sounders (9:30 p.m.)

It would be pretty epic if all four schedules aligned for home games in St. Louis on the same day. However, that is not the case right now. There might not be a day in which at least three of them play at home at the same time, unless the Blues or Battlehawks push for playoffs past mid-April.

That said, St. Louis fans can support two of their hometown teams at home on these upcoming days. Some will involve a bit of walking and creative planning to catch both.

MARCH 12 – Blues and Battlehawks

Battlehawks vs. Arlington Renegades (3 p.m.) – HOME OPENER

Blues vs. Vegas Golden Knights (6 p.m.)

MARCH 18 – CITY SC and Battlehawks

Battlehawks vs. D.C. Defenders (6 p.m.)

CITY SC vs. San Jose Earthquakes (7:30 p.m.)

APRIL 2 – Cardinals and Blues

Cardinals vs. Toronto Blue Jays (1:15 p.m.)

Blues vs. Boston Bruins (2:30 p.m.)

APRIL 4 – Cardinals and Blues

Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves (6:45 p.m.)

Blues vs. Philadelphia Flyers (7 p.m.)

APRIL 16 – Cardinals and Battlehawks

Cardinals vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (1:15 p.m.)

Battlehawks vs. Seattle Sea Dragons (2 p.m.)

MANY DATES – Cardinals and St. Louis CITY SC