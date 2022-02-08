PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Sometimes Rienk Mast makes it look easy.

He leads the Missouri Valley Conference in rebounding at 8.2 per game. And over his last ten games, he’s averaging 16.3 points.

He’ll tell everything is a challenge for him and that he enjoys the challenge. Not just playing college basketball in a foreign land but majoring in physics while being a Division I athlete.

“It’s not easy. I get to challenge myself on and off the court,” said Mast. “Physics was always something I was good at. Always found it fun. I like challenging myself a little bit.”

Coach Brian Wardle knows most college basketball players across the country aren’t majoring in physics.

“Rienk is smarter than me,” Wardle said with a chuckle. “Sometimes he can overthink because he’s so smart. He’s starting to realize, keep the game simple, respond, be where your feet are and try not to overthink. He’s a pretty smart guy.”

Mast had to grow up quickly. He played on a professional team in his home country of The Netherlands when he was a 16. But he says It groomed him to be the player he is today.

“That helped me knowing this game is physical. The game sped up once I got to that level,” Mast said. “Those pros taught me English, the pros showed me their schedule of being disciplined everyday and doing what you’re doing as a pro.”

Bradley hosts conference leader Loyola on Wednesday night.

Even though he’s only a sophomore, Mast plays like an upperclassman. And his teammates look to him for leadership.

“I don’t feel that old yet but I do feel I have some more experience than some of the guys here,” said Mast. “I always try to help them in anyway possible.”