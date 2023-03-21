METAMORA, ILL. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Perhaps Metamora took people by surprise last season.

The softball team won regional and sectional titles, advanced to the Elite 8 and was one victory away from a state finals berth.

That’s pretty good motivation for this year’s team.

“We still have a lot of work to do and we still have a lot to prove to people who don’t expect us to do what we did last year,” said sophomore shortstop Kaidance Till.

The Redbirds feel like they have something to prove. And ‘prove it’ is the team motto this spring which has started with a preseason No. 3 ranking in the state.

“We lost a lot of seniors last year, so we have to prove we can be as good as them,” said senior pitcher Sydney Trentman. “There are shows to fill. We have to go out there and prove we are coming back.”

Metamora bounced back from a seaosn-opening 5-1 loss at Pontiac last Wednesday and beat Eureka 14-0 on Tuesday.

“I feel like once we start to get comfortable with each other, if we play like we’re capable, I feel like we’ll go farther than we did last year,” said Till.

And these Redbirds hope to carry the momentum of the school’s boys basketball team which won the state championship earlier this month. These girls would love to follow with a state trophy of their own.

“I’m so happy for the boys,” said senior centerfielder Katy Ramage. “The excitement surrounding the team the past couple weeks is amazing. I feel like we should transfer that to our season and hope to have the same end result.”