Champaign, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Metamora finished the game on an 11-0 run to beat top-ranked Chicago Simeon, 50-47, in the Class 3A state semifinals at State Farm Center on Friday.

The Redbirds will face Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin for the state championship at 5:30 p.m. Saturday. This is Metamora’s first ever trip to the state basketball finals.

This story will be updated.