Mets’ deGrom on track to start Tuesday against Colorado

New York Mets starting pitcher Jacob deGrom tosses the ball during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Sunday, May 9, 2021, in New York. deGrom left the game in the sixth inning after throwing only two warmup pitches. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

MIAMI (AP) — New York Mets ace Jacob deGrom is on track to start Tuesday at home against the Colorado Rockies after being sidelined since May 9 with tightness in his right side.

DeGrom threw a side session Sunday.

“Everything looked good,” Mets manager Luis Rojas said before his team’s game in Miami. “We’re still going to monitor the rest of today and tomorrow, but he is on track.”

DeGrom struck out eight and walked none Thursday in three hitless innings during an injury rehabilitation outing for the St. Lucie Mets.

The two-time NL Cy Young Award winner is 3-2 and has an MLB-leading 0.68 ERA in six starts this year, with 65 strikeouts and seven walks in 40 innings.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports