ST. LOUIS – Mike Shannon, a beloved radio broadcaster and two-time World Series champion for the St. Louis Cardinals, has died at the age of 83.

Shannon spent more 60 years with the Cardinals organization, including 50 years as a member of the team’s radio broadcasts. Shannon was recognized in recent years by the National Baseball Hall of Fame as a finalist for the prestigious Ford C. Frick broadcasting award and he was enshrined in the St. Louis Cardinals Hall of Fame in 2014.

A St. Louis native, Shannon broke into the big leagues with the Cardinals in 1962. He patrolled third base and outfield for nine seasons and won World Series titles in 1964 and 1967.

As a broadcaster, Shannon was well known for his “Get Up, Baby!” calls when the Cardinals hit home runs.

In 1999, Shannon was inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame in recognition of his on-air career and as a player on the field. In May 2013, the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame named Mike a Missouri Sports Legend.

