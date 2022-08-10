PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Noah Campbell and Colin Dearing hit two-run singles in a seven-run fourth inning as Miller Lite beat Crusen’s, 8-3, to win the Peoria Sunday Morning League championship at Dozer Park on Wednesday.

Clay McConkey, the league’s career leader in strikeouts, fanned eight in getting a complete game win. Miller Lite, which won the opening game of the best-of-three title series 2-0, has won the past three PSML titles.

At 107, the Sunday Morning League is the oldest amateur baseball league in the country.