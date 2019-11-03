Minshew Mania meets London; Patriots try to stay perfect

The NFL’s ninth Sunday opens with a dose of Minshew Mania across the pond and closes with the New England Patriots trying to keep their perfect season going.

Week 9 of the NFL brings with it a treat for early risers — the Jacksonville Jaguars, with quarterback Gardner Minshew, facing the Houston Texans in an AFC South matchup brought to Wembley Stadium in London. Kickoff is at 9:30 on the East Coast.

The Texans won the first meeting 13-12 in Week 2. That was Minshew’s first start in place of Nick Foles, who broke his collarbone in the opener.

Foles is eligible to come off injured reserve after Sunday’s game, and the big question is whether he’ll take over for Minshew after Jacksonville’s bye week.

In Sunday’s final game, the Patriots bring their 8-0 record into Baltimore to face the Ravens. New England is allowing only 7.6 points per game and its defense has scored as many touchdowns as it has allowed (four).

Other games to watch: The Vikings visit Kansas City; ESPN is reporting that Patrick Mahomes will sit out again with his injured knee. The Colts take their division-leading 5-2 record into Pittsburgh (3-4), which is trying get back to the .500 mark.

