Abreu homers twice as White Sox rout Tigers 14-0

CHICAGO (AP)Jose Abreu hit a pair of three-run home runs and matched a career high with seven RBIs, and the Chicago White Sox beat Detroit 14-0 on Saturday night for their eighth straight win against the Tigers.

Abreu scored five times and went 4 for 4 a day after his career-best 22-game hitting streak ended. It was the longest streak in the majors this season. Tim Anderson also had four hits, and Eloy Jimenez added three for the AL Central-leading White Sox, who have won seven of eight.

Jorge Bonifacio doubled for the Tigers’ lone extra-base hit. They have lost eight of 11.

The White Sox, who finished with 19 hits to Detroit’s five, are 8-1 against the Tigers this season.

Reynaldo Lopez (1-2) allowed three hits in five shutout innings for the White Sox – his first scoreless outing since Aug. 25, 2019 against Texas. He was recalled from the team’s alternate site Thursday after Dallas Keuchel went on the 10-day injured list with back soreness.

”They sent me there for a reason and I went there with the purpose to work and get better,” Lopez said about being optioned Sept. 3. ”I was able to do that down there and now I feel like I am in a better place.”

Abreu has 17 multihomer games in his career. His last was Aug. 22 against the Cubs, when he hit three.

Abreu hit his first three-run shot off Daniel Norris in the fourth and another against Rony Garcia in the fifth. In his previous 13 games, Abreu homered just once.

”I’m just glad that he’s on our team because I can’t imagine how difficult it is for the other pitcher to face him,” Lopez said.

Nomar Mazara hit a two-run double to extend the White Sox lead to 5-0 in the third and chase Michael Fulmer (0-2), who hasn’t won a game since June 14, 2018, before missing last season due to Tommy John surgery. He allowed five runs and nine hits in 2 2/3 innings, raising his ERA to 9.27.

”He wants it so bad,” manager Ron Gardenhire said. ”Sometimes he muscles up a little too much. He made some good pitches but not enough.”

Abreu also singled to drive in a run in the first to help build a 3-0 White Sox lead.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Tigers: RHP Jordan Zimmermann (right forearm strain) is expected to move to the bullpen. He returned from the 45-day IL Thursday and allowed an unearned run in three innings against St. Louis in his season debut and possibly final start with Detroit. ”We’re going to be careful with him,” Gardenhire said.

BY THE NUMBERS

Abreu is the first White Sox player to have four hits, two home runs, seven RBIs and five runs scored in a game.

HE SAID IT

”Tonight was a lot better than any other start,” Fulmer said. ”I felt better, pitches were moving a lot better, the command was a lot better, but this game is results oriented and obviously it wasn’t very good tonight.”

UP NEXT

RHP Jonathan Stiever will start for the White Sox in his major league debut in Sunday’s series finale against Detroit and RHP Spencer Turnbull (4-2, 3.32 ERA). Stiever was a fifth-round draft pick in 2018. Turnbull threw six scoreless innings Tuesday against Milwaukee in his most recent start. In his last outing against the White Sox, he gave up three runs in two innings.

