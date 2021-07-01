After 20-run outburst, Braves face Mets and Jacob deGrom

The Atlanta Braves pounded the New York Mets 20-2 on Wednesday night, the second time this season the Braves have scored 20 runs and the first time they’ve ever done it against the Mets.

It might have been a good idea to save a few of those runs for Thursday night, when the host Braves will face New York ace Jacob deGrom in the finale of the three-game series.

The clubs have split the first two games, but the Mets lead the season series 6-4.

DeGrom (7-2, 0.69 ERA), who will oppose Atlanta’s Ian Anderson (5-4, 3.42) on Thursday, has put up tremendous numbers this season.

DeGrom has 13 consecutive starts with two or fewer earned runs to start the season, tied for the sixth-longest streak since earned runs became official in 1913. He allowed more than one earned run for the first time all season in his last start on Saturday against Philadelphia.

DeGrom has allowed three or fewer hits in 11 straight starts and only 30 hits in 78 innings. Dating to last season, he has not allowed more than five hits in 18 consecutive starts. He has allowed five or fewer base runners in all 13 of his starts.

DeGrom is 9-7 with a 1.88 ERA in his career against the Braves. He is 6-4 with a 2.34 ERA in Atlanta. He faced the Braves on June 21 and pitched five scoreless innings to win his seventh game.

Anderson was beaten by Cincinnati in his most recent outing on June 26 when he allowed three runs in six innings. In five starts in June, he was 1-2 with a 3.71 ERA.

Anderson has faced the Mets twice this year, going 1-1 with a 3.86 ERA. He beat New York 1-0 on June 21, throwing 5 1/3 scoreless innings.

Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said he was happy with his team’s mindset on Wednesday.

“Guys are going up there and not doing it and they’re pressing,” Snitker said. “When one guy goes, it’s amazing how it relaxes everybody. You can’t explain it. It’s the mindset more than anything.”

Atlanta second baseman Ozzie Albies was 5-for-6 on Wednesday, scored four runs and drove in seven. Albies has 43 extra-base hits, second-most in the National League this season.

Adding to the barrage was Freddie Freeman, who went 3-for-3 with four runs scored, and Austin Riley, who went 3-for-6 with three RBIs.

New York manager Luis Rojas was concerned about Wednesday starter David Peterson, who left the game in the fourth inning with soreness in his right side after giving up six runs (five earned) and eight hits. Peterson was taken in for evaluation by the medical staff. The Mets already have eight pitchers on the injured list and designated right-hander Jerad Eickhoff for assignment on Tuesday.

“It’s concerning, right now directly with Petey,” Rojas said. “We want him healthy, like all our guys. We’re waiting on results and we’ll have contingency plans. These things are always concerning.”

