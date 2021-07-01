Angels chase series win over Yankees after epic comeback

After the New York Yankees played through two rain delays and took their worst loss of a disappointing first half, manager Aaron Boone did not hesitate in the adjectives he used to describe things.

“Frustrating, disappointing, terrible, we [have] got to pick ourselves up,” Boone said early Thursday morning.

Approximately 12 hours after Boone vented his frustration, the Yankees will try to rebound from their worst loss of the season Thursday afternoon when they host the Los Angeles Angels in the finale of a four-game series.

The Yankees will take the field after dropping an 11-8 decision Wednesday. Aroldis Chapman allowed a game-tying grand slam to Jared Walsh in the ninth inning, and Lucas Luetge followed by giving up a two-run single to Luis Rengifo and an RBI double to Taylor Ward.

The meltdown occurred after the Yankees scored seven times in the first inning off Shohei Ohtani. The night at the ballpark lasted nearly six hours due to two rain delays totaling two hours, 13 minutes.

“Talk is cheap right now,” Boone said. “We need to go out and play full games and start hammering some people.”

The Yankees have lost five of six and will head into the final game of the first half only two games over .500 at 41-39.

Before the first pitch Thursday, managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner is scheduled to speak to the media. On Tuesday, general manager Brian Cashman described the underwhelming first half as being “as bad as you can be.”

It is their worst record entering the halfway point since 2016 when they were 40-41. In Boone’s first two seasons, New York reached the halfway point at 54-27 in 2018 and 53-28 in 2019. The 2020 season was limited to 60 games due to the coronavirus pandemic.

New York designated hitter Giancarlo Stanton echoed Cashman’s comments.

“It’s about as bad as it gets right there,” Stanton said. “We’re all just as frustrated. We got to pick this (expletive) up.”

The Angels are trying to win a series over the Yankees for only the second time in the current Yankee Stadium after pulling off the unlikely comeback. After a five-game losing streak, Los Angeles has scored 27 runs while winning three of its past four games.

According to STATS, the Angels became the first team in the modern era to give up at least seven runs in the first inning and score seven times in the ninth to win a game.

Walsh hit his second homer of the night five hours after Ohtani got only two outs and threw 41 pitches.

“Everybody was a part of that victory,” Los Angeles manager Joe Maddon said. “It feels good when you get a win like that.”

Jordan Montgomery (3-2, 4.06 ERA) will start Thursday for the Yankees. He is 2-1 with a 2.61 ERA in seven home starts as opposed to 1-1 with a 5.53 ERA in eight road starts.

Montgomery is 0-1 with a 4.43 ERA over his past four starts. Three of those outings were on the road, including Saturday, when he allowed three runs on eight hits in six innings of a 4-2 loss to the Boston Red Sox.

The left-hander’s only previous start against the Angels occurred June 21, 2017, in New York, when he allowed two runs on five hits in 5 2/3 innings of an 8-4 win.

After seven Los Angeles relievers combined for 8 1/3 innings of one-run ball Wednesday, the Angels will hand the ball Thursday to Griffin Canning (5-4, 4.95). The right-hander, who is coming off consecutive five-inning no-decisions, will make his first career appearance against the Yankees.

