Angels host struggling Twins in makeup doubleheader

The Los Angeles Angels and Minnesota Twins will play a doubleheader Thursday in Anaheim, Calif., makeup games for those that were postponed in April because of issues the Twins had related to COVID-19.

Right-hander Alex Cobb (1-2, 5.48 ERA) will start the first game for the Angels against Minnesota left-hander Lewis Thorpe (0-1, 4.50). Cobb will be making his first start since May 4 after missing time because of a blister on his finger.

“He’s not going to be on a limit but it’s more of a ‘watch it’ kind of thing,” Angels manager Joe Maddon said. “He’s been throwing great in between. His finger is feeling much better. But it’s one of those things you have to watch. I have pre-existing notions going into it about him being held back. Just go pitch. Because he can be very pitch efficient if everything is working with his command.”

Cobb is 2-3 with a 7.07 ERA in six career starts against the Twins.

Thorpe has made just three appearances this season, one as a reliever and two as a starter. His last start came May 5 against Texas, when he gave up three runs and five hits in five innings but was tagged with the loss.

He’s made one career start against the Angels, giving up two runs on three hits in four innings. He didn’t get a decision.

The second game of the doubleheader will pit Angels right-hander Griffin Canning (3-2, 4.78) against the Twins’ Jose Berrios (3-2, 3.74). Berrios, a right-hander, is coming off his longest outing of the season, going seven innings against Oakland, giving up four runs and eight hits and getting a no-decision.

The Twins are off to a rough start to the season — at 14-27 they have the worst record in the American League. But they got what they hope is a sign of good things to come from DH Miguel Sano, who had the first three-homer game of his career on Tuesday against the White Sox. He’s batting .165 on the season.

“I’ve got my plan,” Sano said. “I go out there, try to swing at a good pitch, pitches that I like, and try to put the ball in play. That’s what I’ve been doing. Sometimes we’re struggling, sometimes we’re lucky, but that’s part of the game.”

Canning, who has never faced the Twins, is coming off three consecutive impressive starts, giving up three earned runs in 17 innings and striking out 20.

“I think the fastball command has gotten better and everything is playing off it,” Maddon said. “The slider has been good and the changeup has been really good. The fastball has been playing up and the velocity has been higher. He’s just pitching well.”

