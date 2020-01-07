AP source: Cishek agrees to 1-year deal with White Sox

CHICAGO (AP)The Chicago White Sox bolstered their bullpen Tuesday, agreeing to a $6 million, one-year contract with free-agent reliever Steve Cishek.

A person with direct knowledge of the deal says it’s pending a physical. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the move had not been finalized.

The 33-year-old Cishek is moving to the South Side after spending the previous two seasons with the crosstown Cubs. The sidearming right-hander went 4-6 with a 2.95 ERA and seven saves in 70 appearances last year.

Chicago has been one of baseball’s most active teams this winter, hoping to contend for the AL Central title after seven straight losing seasons.

The White Sox also signed catcher Yasmani Grandal, slugger Edwin Encarnacion and pitchers Dallas Keuchel and Gio Gonzalez to free-agent deals. Outfielder Nomar Mazara was acquired in a trade with the Texas Rangers.

First baseman Jose Abreu, who led the AL with 123 RBIs last season, was re-signed to a $50 million, three-year deal, and top prospect Luis Robert agreed to a $50 million, six-year contract last week, clearing the way for the outfielder to begin the season in the majors.

Cishek likely will be used in late-inning situations in front of Alex Colome, who had 30 saves and a 2.80 ERA last year in his first season with the White Sox. Kelvin Herrera also is back after he struggled in 2019.

Cishek broke into the majors in 2010 with the Marlins. He is 32-27 with a 2.69 ERA and 132 saves in 10 years in the majors, also playing for Tampa Bay, Seattle and St. Louis.

