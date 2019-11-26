AP source: Hill has elbow surgery, to miss 1st half of 2020

Free agent left-hander Rich Hill had surgery on his pitching elbow and is likely to miss the first half of next season, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Hill’s surgery was not announced.

Rather than have Tommy John surgery to repair a torn ulnar collateral ligament, Hill had what is called primary revision surgery, the person said. This type of surgery usually requires a shorter recovery time, and Hill is expected to start throwing by the end of April, the person said.

Hill, who turns 40 in March, had Tommy John surgery while with Boston in 2011.

He was 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA in 13 starts this year for the Los Angeles Dodgers, completing a $48 million, three-year contract. He was sidelined between June 19 and Sept. 12 with a strained flexor tendon in his pitching forearm and then in his first start back felt right knee pain that delayed his next outing until Sept. 24. Hill started Game 4 of the Division Series against Washington and did not get a decision, allowing one run over 2 2/3 innings in a 6-1 defeat.

Hill was 30-16 with a 3.16 ERA with the Dodgers, who acquired him from Oakland on Aug. 1, 2016. He is 65-42 in 15 big league seasons.

His surgery was first reported by WEEI.

