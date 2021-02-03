AP source: Liriano gets minor league deal with Blue Jays

TORONTO (AP)Veteran left-hander Francisco Liriano has agreed to a minor league contract with the Toronto Blue Jays that includes an invitation to spring training, a person familiar with the deal told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because no announcement had been made.

The 37-year-old Liriano did not pitch in the majors during the pandemic-altered 2020 season. He was in camp with Philadelphia on a minor league deal when the Phillies released him in July prior to opening day.

He went 5-3 with a 3.47 ERA in 69 relief appearances for Pittsburgh in 2019, striking out 63 and walking 35 in 70 innings.

Liriano, an All-Star as a rookie with Minnesota in 2006, is 112-114 with a 4.15 ERA in 300 starts and 119 relief outings over 14 major league seasons with the Twins, White Sox, Pirates, Blue Jays, Astros and Tigers.

He pitched for Toronto in 2016 and 2017 before getting traded to Houston for outfielders Teoscar Hernandez and Nori Aoki.

Liriano won a World Series ring with the 2017 Astros, making five short relief appearances during the postseason that year.

