AP source: Padres reach minors deals with Lagares, Beckam

SAN DIEGO (AP)The San Diego Padres have agreed to minor league deals with outfielder Juan Lagares and infielder Gordon Beckham, a person familiar with the agreements told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Tuesday night because the deals have not been announced and are pending physicals.

Lagares will compete for the center field job vacated when Manuel Margot was traded to Tampa Bay for reliever Emilio Pagán. Trent Grisham, obtained in a trade with Milwaukee, appears to be the front runner for center field, and Franchy Cordero also will be in the mix.

Lagares, 30, became a free agent after spending seven seasons with the New York Mets. He hit .213 with five home runs and 27 RBIs in 133 games in 2019. He made 67 starts in center field.

Beckham, 33, was with Detroit in 2019, hitting .215 with six homers and 15 RBIs. He started at all four infield spots, making 56 total starts. He also became a free agent after the season.

Pitchers and catchers report to Peoria, Arizona, on Wednesday, while position players report on Monday. The first full-squad workout is next Tuesday.

