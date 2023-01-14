MINNEAPOLIS (AP)The Minnesota Twins and right-handed pitcher Chris Paddack agreed Friday to a $12.5 million, three-year contract, according to a person with knowledge of the negotiations.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending completion of a physical exam.

Paddack is recovering from Tommy John surgery, the second of his career. He had the elbow ligament replacement procedure on May 18, after making just five starts for the Twins following his arrival in a trade with San Diego. Recovery typically takes at least a year.

Paddack was one of eight Twins players eligible for salary arbitration. The 27-year-old will make $2.5 million this season, $2.5 million in 2024 and $7.5 million in 2025. He can earn an additional $2.5 million in performance bonuses.

The Twins also avoided arbitration by agreeing Friday to one-year deals with right-handed pitcher Jorge Alcala ($790,000), infielder Kyle Farmer ($5,585,000), right-handed pitcher Jorge Lopez ($3,525,000), right-handed pitcher Tyler Mahle ($7.5 million), right-handed pitcher Emilio Pagan ($3.5 million) and left-handed pitcher Caleb Thielbar ($2.4 million).

Their lone arbitration-eligible player who remained unsigned was infielder Luis Arraez, the AL batting champion. Arraez asked for $6.1 million and the club offered $5 million.

If the sides are unable to strike a deal, they would go to a hearing before a three-person arbitration panel sometime between Jan. 30 and Feb. 17 in St. Petersburg, Florida. The panel would award either number.

Paddack will provide rotation depth once he’s back, behind Sonny Gray, Kenta Maeda, Joe Ryan, Bailey Ober and Mahle. Maeda is also returning from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him for the entire 2022 season.

AP Baseball Writer Ronald Blum contributed to this report.

