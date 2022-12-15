The Detroit Tigers have bolstered their rotation by agreeing to a one-year contract with right-hander Michael Lorenzen, according to a person familiar with the situation

Lorenzen will make $8.5 million and can earn $1.5 million in performance bonuses based on innings pitched, another person told The Associated Press on Thursday.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal had not been announced.

Lorenzen was 8-6 with a 4.24 ERA in 18 starts last season with the Los Angeles Angels. Since making his major league debut with the Cincinnati Reds in 2015, he is 31-29 with a 4.10 ERA.

The 30-year-old Lorezen began his career as a starter before mostly pitching out of the bullpen for the Reds. Lorezenstarted in every game he pitched last year.

The Tigers agreed with left-hander Matthew Boyd on Wednesday, bringing him back to the team with a $10 million, one-year contract.

AP Baseball Ronald Blum contributed to this story.