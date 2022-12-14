OAKLAND, Calif. (AP)Aledmys Diaz and Jace Peterson, who both can play the infield and outfield, reached agreements with the Oakland Athletics on two-year contracts through the 2024 season.

Peterson gets a $9.5 million deal that pays $4.5 million next season and $5 million in 2024. Diaz has a $14.5 million agreement that includes salaries of $6.5 million next year and $8 million in 2024, and he can earn $500,000 annually in performance bonuses for plate appearances: $125,000 each for 250, 300, 400 and 500.

The A’s announced the deals Tuesday, one day after trading catcher Sean Murphy to the Braves in a three-team swap. Oakland acquired catcher Manny Pina and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee.

Also Tuesday, the A’s designated infielders Ernie Clement and Yonny Hernandez for assignment.

Diaz started games at six different positions for Houston this year – 22 in left field, 18 at second base, 16 at shortstop, eight at third base, seven at designated hitter and five at first base. He batted .243 with 12 home runs and 38 RBIs and a .691 OPS in 92 games for the World Series champion Astros.

The left-handed-hitting Peterson hit .236 with a career-best eight homers and 34 RBIs played in 113 games for the Brewers in 2022 and like Diaz is versatile: He started 67 games at third, nine in right field, three at first and two in left, three games at second and even pitched once.

Oakland finished 60-102 in manager Mark Kotsay’s first year and missed the playoffs for a second straight year following three consecutive berths and an AL West title during the coronavirus-shortened 2020 season.

Peterson would get a $150,000 assignment bonus from the receiving team if traded. He would earn a $100,000 bonus for MVP. $75,000 for finishing second in the voting and $50,000 for third. He also could earn $100,000 for World Series MVP or a Silver Slugger, and $50,000 for making the All-Star team, winning a Gold Glove or Silver Slugger or League Championship Series MVP.

