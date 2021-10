BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) - From live glassblowing to learning how to grow your own cannabis. A new event brought the Bloomington-Normal cannabis community together by connecting small businesses with customers on Sunday.

"We want the community to know all about this because they come together they can discuss their problems, their failures, and successes together and feed off each other," said Dan Miller, co-owner of High Harvest, which hosted the event.

It's the Inaugural Croptober, and it's hosted by the owners of Higher Harvest. People got to enjoy food, raffles, and local vendors.