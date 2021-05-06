Blue Jays ace Hyun Jin Ryu returns vs. A’s

The visiting Toronto Blue Jays will have their ace back on the mound when they try to gain a split of a four-game series against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday afternoon.

Hyun Jin Ryu is scheduled to come off the injured list and start for the Blue Jays, who defeated the Athletics 9-4 on Wednesday after dropping the first two games of the series.

Ryu (1-2, 2.60 ERA) will make his sixth start of the season. The left-hander went on the IL on April 26 with a glute strain. He is 1-0 with six scoreless innings in one career start against Oakland.

He will face Athletics right-hander Mike Fiers (0-1, 4.50 ERA), who will make his second start of the season.

Fiers started the season on the 10-day injured list with a lumbar strain. He was reinstated on April 26 and was in the bullpen before making his first start, a 3-2 home loss to the Baltimore Orioles on Friday. He allowed three runs, six hits and two walks in six innings.

Fiers needs seven strikeouts to become the 42nd active pitcher with at least 1,000 strikeouts. He is 1-4 (4.22 ERA) in nine career appearances (eight starts) against Toronto.

The news was not so good on another front for the Blue Jays. They returned outfielder George Springer (right quadriceps strain) to the IL. He has played four games this season because of oblique and quad strains.

Outfielder Jonathan Davis was recalled to take his place.

Springer, the Blue Jays’ big offseason signing, underwent an MRI on his right quadriceps early Wednesday.

Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said the decision to have an MRI was made in consultation with Springer and the Jays’ medical team because the injury was not healing fast enough.

“The main reason we did it is we didn’t see him improving fast enough,” Montoyo said. “We decided to get some imaging done to determine the next step.”

Springer was removed from the game on Sunday with what then was described as “fatigue” in his quadriceps and legs.

The Blue Jays could face more injuries. Reliever David Phelps felt discomfort in his shoulder as he warmed up on the mound for the bottom of the eighth. And infielder Joe Panik left in the late innings with a calf issue.

In gaining the victory on Wednesday, the Blue Jays took advantage of a rare off night by the Athletics’ bullpen.

Oakland starter Chris Bassitt went seven innings and handed off a 3-2 lead in the eighth to Lou Trivino, who gave up five runs, three hits and two walks in one-third of an inning.

Entering the game on Wednesday, Trivino, Jake Diekman and Yusmeiro Petit had combined for nine saves and a 1.53 ERA with 49 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings. Until Trivino on Wednesday, they had not blown a save all season.

“It doesn’t surprise me,” Athletics manager Bob Melvin said before the game. “We felt like Lou had closer potential a couple of years ago. Jake’s always been a guy that certainly has the ability and track record and numbers to close. Petit hadn’t been in a closing situation for us because he’s usually in a game earlier in an even tougher spot. All three of these guys have heavier workloads to this point. They’ve all been very successful and part of the reason that we have the record that we do.”

