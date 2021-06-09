Blue Jays place catcher Jansen on IL with hamstring injury

CHICAGO (AP)The Toronto Blue Jays placed Danny Jansen on the 10-day injured list Tuesday and recalled fellow catcher Riley Adams from Triple-A Buffalo.

Jansen strained his right hamstring running the bases during Sunday’s 6-3 loss to Houston.

”I don’t want to speculate, but for sure he wasn’t going to be able to probably catch in the next few days,” manager Charlie Montoyo said. ”So of course we don’t want to go with one catcher, so that’s one of the reasons for the move.”

Adams made his major league debut in Tuesday night’s 6-1 loss to the Chicago White Sox, going 1 for 3 with a fifth-inning doublethat went off the wall in center. He also made a couple nice defensive plays.

The 24-year-old Adams, a third-round pick in the 2017 amateur draft, hit .250 with six homers in 19 games this year at Buffalo.

”Riley Adams did an outstanding job behind the plate,” Montoyo said. ”And you saw it in the seventh inning when we were in trouble, he was blocking balls and stuff. It’s not that easy for a rookie and he deserves a lot of credit.”

Montoyo also said before the loss that George Springer made the trip to Chicago, and the plan was to have him hit on the field and track balls before the matchup with the White Sox.

Springer signed a team-record $150 million, six-year deal with Toronto this offseason, but the All-Star outfielder has appeared in just four games because of injuries. He was placed on the IL last month after aggravating his strained right quadriceps.

The series with Chicago is the first one for Toronto since it reached the 85% threshold for COVID-19 vaccinations, triggering Major League Baseball’s relaxed coronavirus protocols.

”We’ve still got to be careful, of course, and everybody’s going to be careful,” said Montoyo, who twirled his mask in his hands during his pregame Zoom session. ”But yeah, it’s a lot easier. If you want to go eat someplace, you don’t have to eat at the hotel. It’s going to help a lot, for sure.”

