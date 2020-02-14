Yonder Alonso, Braves finalize minor league contract

NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP)First baseman Yonder Alonso and the Atlanta Braves finalized their minor league contract on Friday, and he will report to major league spring training.

If added to the 40-man roster, he would get a one-year contract with a $1 million salary while in the major leagues.

The 32-year-old gives the Braves depth behind Freddie Freeman, who had right elbow surgery in October. Freeman said last month he has no pain in the elbow and will be ready when position players report on Monday.

Alonso hit .199 with 10 home runs and 37 RBIs with Colorado and the Chicago White Sox last year, including .260 in 54 games with the Rockies.

He drove in 83 runs, setting a career high, while hitting .250 with 23 homers for Cleveland in 2018. He made the 2017 AL All-Star team with Oakland.

Alonso has appeared in 14 career games at third base, where the Braves have an opening after Josh Donaldson became a free agent and signed with Minnesota. Alonso has played only at first base and as a designated hitter since playing in seven games at third base with Oakland in 2016.

He has a .259 batting average in 10 seasons. Alonso made his debut with Cincinnati in 2010 and played four seasons with San Diego.

