NORTH PORT, Fla. (AP)Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias will open the season on the injured list due to right shoulder inflammation, the team said Thursday.

The Braves say an MRI showed the right-hander has “low-grade” inflammation and will not throw for seven days.

Iglesias was expected to move into the closer’s role after Kenley Jansen signed with the Boston Red Sox. Iglesias, 33, had a combined 17 saves last season for the Los Angeles Angels and Atlanta.

With the Braves, Iglesias allowed only one earned run in 28 appearances for a 0.34 ERA with one save while serving mainly in a set-up role for Jansen.

Left-hander A.J. Minter and right-hander Joe Jiménez, acquired from Detroit in the offseason, are among the candidates to handle save situations at the start of the season.

