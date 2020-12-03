Braves cut Duvall, agree to deals with 3 players

ATLANTA (AP)Power-hitting outfielder Adam Duvall is a free agent after the Atlanta Braves declined to offer him a contract for the 2021 season.

The team also announced it has agreed to one-year deals with three players on Wednesday, including relief pitchers Luke Jackson and Grant Dayton, along with infielder Johan Camargo.

The 32-year-old Duvall became an important piece in the Braves lineup over the past two years and hit 16 homers in the abbreviated 2020 season. Duvall has 113 career homers and was an All-Star in 2016 with the Cincinnati Reds when he hit a career-high 33 homers.

He earned $1,203,704 prorated last season from a $3.25 million salary.

Jackson, Dayton and Camargo avoid arbitration by agreeing to their deals, which were announced before Wednesday night’s deadline to offer contracts to unsigned players on 40-man rosters. The hard-throwing Jackson will be paid $1.9 million, Camargo will make $1.36 million and Dayton gets $900,000.

The 29-year-old Jackson has been a big part of the Braves’ bullpen for the past four seasons. The right-hander’s best year came in 2019 when he had a 3.84 ERA and 106 strikeouts in 72 2/3 innings. He struggled in 2020, finishing with a 6.84 ERA in 19 appearances.

Camargo, who will turn 27 before next season, had his best year in 2018 when he hit .272 with 19 homers. He hit just .200 in 120 at-bats in 2020 but is a versatile player who can handle second base, shortstop or third base and has occasionally appeared in the outfield.

The left-handed, 33-year-old Dayton emerged in the Braves bullpen this season with a 2.30 ERA in 18 appearances.

