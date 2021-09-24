Braves-Padres resumption delayed by rare San Diego rain

SAN DIEGO (AP)A rare rainstorm in San Diego prompted a delay Friday before the Padres and Braves resumed a game suspended by poor weather July 21 in Atlanta.

The continuation was set to begin in the evening at Petco Park, but an unexpected storm hit the city, bringing lightning, thunder and heavy rain.

The Padres haven’t had a game at Petco Park rained out since May 7, 2017, against the Dodgers. There was also a rainout on July 19, 2015, and before that the last rainout was April 4, 2006.

The infield was covered by a tarp Friday and it continued to rain until shortly after the scheduled start time of 5:10 p.m. The grounds crew came out at about 5:30 p.m. and started removing the tarp. The Padres announced the game would start at 6:15 p.m.

The Padres led 5-4 when the game was suspended in the bottom of the fifth.

After finishing that game, the teams are scheduled to begin a three-game series.

Much has changed since July 21. The Braves were third in the NL East, 5 1/2 games behind the New York Mets. The Padres were third in the NL West, just 4 1/2 games behind San Francisco but in control of the second wild-card spot.

The teams came into Friday on different trajectories. The Braves held a two-game lead over Philadelphia in the NL East, and the Padres are plummeting toward the biggest collapse in franchise history. San Diego started the day six games behind St. Louis for the second wild card while also trailing Philadelphia and Cincinnati.

