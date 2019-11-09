Braves re-sign reliever O’Day after injured season

ATLANTA (AP)Right-handed reliever Darren O’Day has signed a $2.25 million, one-year deal to return to the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta announced the deal Friday. The NL East champions have a club option on the contract for 2021 at $3.5 million.

The 37-year-old O’Day appeared in just eight games for the Braves last season due to a right forearm strain. He allowed one earned run in 5 1/3 innings in the regular season, then pitched two scoreless innings in the playoffs.

The sidearmer has pitched in 12 big league seasons and was an All-Star with Baltimore in 2015. He also missed much of the 2018 season because of injuries.

