PEORIA HEIGHTS, Ill. (WMBD) -- Amanda Sears fell in love with designing jewelry from repurposed vintage costume jewelry and it inspired her new store, 'Curious Baubles'.

The store has a "bead bar" for customers to choose beads and pendants, and then workspaces and tools are provided to put together necklaces, bracelets, and more. It opened on Saturday, July 10, 2021, on Prospect Rd. in the Old Pabst Building.