MILWAUKEE (AP)Former Miami Marlins and Detroit Tigers pitcher Jose Urena has signed a minor league contract with the Milwaukee Brewers.

The NL Central champion Brewers announced the signing Tuesday.

Urena, 30, went 4-8 with a 5.81 ERA for the Tigers last season in 26 appearances, including 18 starts. The right-hander had 67 strikeouts and 42 walks in 100 2/3 innings.

He owns a 36-54 career record with a 4.77 ERA, and 473 strikeouts and 250 walks in 697 2/3 innings. Urena pitched for the Marlins from 2015-20.

Urena’s best seasons came in 2017 and 2018. He went 14-7 with a 3.82 ERA in 2017 and was 9-12 with a 3.98 ERA in 2018.

