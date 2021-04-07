Brewers’ Woodruff has no-hitter though 6 innings vs Cubs

CHICAGO (AP)Brandon Woodruff of the Milwaukee Brewers has a no-hitter through six innings against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.

Wednesday’s game is scoreless.

Woodruff retired 18 of the first 19 batters, striking out eight. He has thrown just 56 pitches and the only batter to reach was Jason Heyward on an error by second baseman Daniel Robertson to lead off the third.

Joc Pederson’s fly to the center field warning track with one out in the fifth has been the hardest-hit ball off the 28-year-old Woodruff. Tony Wolters lined to left fielder Christian Yelich, who made a sliding catch for the second out in the sixth.

The 6-foot-5 Woodruff has no shutouts and just one complete game in 48 previous career starts dating to 2017.

The right-hander was Milwaukee’s opening-day starter last week against Minnesota. He allowed three runs in four innings in a no-decision.

Woodruff was an All-Star in 2019 when he went 11-3 with a 3.62 ERA.

