Foul mouth: Brewers feed off coach’s ejection, beat Indians

CLEVELAND (AP)Andy Haines used his mouth to fight for the Brewers. They used their bats.

Unleashing a verbal tirade not meant for children’s ears, Milwaukee’s batting coach got ejected and the Brewers followed with a four-run seventh inning on the way to beating the Cleveland Indians 7-1 on Friday night.

Keston Hiura hit an RBI double in the four-run outburst and hit a two-run homer in the seventh.

With the score tied 1-1, Hiura doubled home Luis Urias off reliever Phil Maton (2-1) to trigger the seventh, and the Brewers scored two more in the inning when Indians first baseman Carlos Santana didn’t stop Christian Yelich’s bases-loaded chopper and the ball rolled into the outfield.

But Haines kick-started the Brewers’ big inning.

With Milwaukee’s Jacob Nottingham batting, Haines objected to a called strike and screamed toward plate umpire Jerry Meals with a series of expletives that could be heard in every corner of empty Progressive Field. Haines even came out of the dugout before manager Craig Counsell intervened.

Inspired by their coach’s fervor, the Brewers followed with a single and double before Santana’s costly misplay. Ryan Braun also delivered a pinch-hit RBI single in the inning.

”He always fires us up,” Hiura said of Haines. ”He’s so passionate about his job, this team, the players, you can totally tell he’s completely invested in all of us. To get that from him, even on a check swing, middle early in the game, it definitely fires you up, definitely makes you go to battle for him.

”Hopefully we’re able to get a win for him and we did.”

Hiura was reminded that his coach missed seeing the best part of the game in person.

”He’s probably fired up screaming at the TV inside,” Hiura said.

Burnes (2-0) didn’t allow an earned run and only three hits to the offensively inconsistent Indians, who got just four hits. He recently returned to the rotation after a three-game relief stint and had his second straight solid outing.

”He was nasty, man,” said Indians interim manager Sandy Alomar Jr. ”He had good stuff. I was talking about we’re facing their tough guys and he’s throwing 97 mph sinker and a 92 mph cutter. It’s very difficult to square him up. You’ve got to give him kudos. He did a good job.”

Hiura added his homer off reliever James Karnichak as the Brewers won the opener of a five-game trip and broke the tie in the all-time series between the clubs.

Milwaukee is 208-207 against Cleveland.

The Indians, who came into the series leading the AL Central, played their 24th game without manager Terry Francona. He’s feeling better following surgery and a hospital stay, but the 61-year-old isn’t ready to rejoin the club.

Cleveland’s offense remains hit or mostly miss. The Indians have scored two runs or less in 18 of 38 games.

The club did get another nice start from Carlos Carrasco, who allowed one run and six hits in six innings.

”Feeling great, I’ve been working so hard between starts,” Carrasco said. ”When you do those little details right there, and that’s what I’ve been doing right now.”

Daniel Voglebach got two hits in his debut with the Brewers, who claimed the slugger off waivers on Thursday.

SOMBER SALUTE

The Indians flew the flags at Progressive Field at half-staff and a moment of silence was held before the game to honor Cleveland Det. James Skernivitz, who was shot and killed Thursday night while on duty. Skernivitz worked in the past on security detail at the ballpark.

PAINFUL MEMORY

It’s nothing personal, but Alomar can’t help but get a little upset when he looks across the diamond at Counsell.

”Every time I see him, I remember him scoring,” Alomar said.

In Game 7 of the 1997 World Series, Counsell scored the title-winning run as the then-Florida Marlins beat the Indians. Counsell hit a sacrifice fly in the ninth inning and scored in the 11th as Alomar, the Indians’ six-time All-Star catcher, helplessly watched.

”It’s a tough one, but I kind of turned that page,” Alomar said. ”I’m still scarred forever because you went to seven games and you had the lead but at the end of the day, we have to move on.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Indians: Starting C Roberto Perez’s shoulder is improving. He missed time earlier this season with soreness, but team president Chris Antonetti said the issue is more fatigue this time and Perez should be back behind the plate in a few days.

UP NEXT

Aaron Civale (3-4) starts for the Indians against Brewers RHP Brandon Woodruff (2-3), who became a dad for the first time earlier this week.

