Cardinal 2021 Opening Day schedule

MLB

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The Cardinals have released the schedule of opening day event for the first home game this Thursday. The Cardinals kick off the home season at Busch Stadium at 3:15 p.m. as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.

Pregame Schedule

12:00 – 12:50 PM             Cardinals batting practice (subject to change)

12:55 – 1:50 PM               Brewers batting practice (subject to change)

1:00 PM                             Gates Open

2:30 PM                             Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famous Budweiser
Clydesdales.

2:33 PM                              Lou Brock & Bob Gibson tribute.

2:35 PM                              Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers to centerfield batter’s eye.

2:38 PM                              Salute to Mike Shannon from KMOX radio booth.

2:40 PM                              Introduction of Cardinals Chairman and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr. at home plate.

2:41 PM                              Introduction of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford motorcade.

2:53 PM                              Introduction of the Milwaukee Brewers.

2:57 PM                              Moment of silence

2:58 PM                              National Anthem performed by Dr. Shephali Wulff, an infectious disease
specialist with SSM Health in St. Louis.

3:00 PM                              Cardinals Opening Day video

3:02 PM                              Ceremonial First Pitch by Cardinals Hall of Fame 3B Scott Rolen to current
Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado

3:15 PM                              First Pitch

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News

More Local News