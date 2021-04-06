Cardinal 2021 Opening Day schedule

ST. LOUIS (KTVI) — The Cardinals have released the schedule of opening day event for the first home game this Thursday. The Cardinals kick off the home season at Busch Stadium at 3:15 p.m. as they take on the Milwaukee Brewers.
Pregame Schedule
12:00 – 12:50 PM Cardinals batting practice (subject to change)
12:55 – 1:50 PM Brewers batting practice (subject to change)
1:00 PM Gates Open
2:30 PM Pregame ceremonies begin with an appearance by the famous Budweiser
Clydesdales.
2:33 PM Lou Brock & Bob Gibson tribute.
2:35 PM Introduction of Cardinals Hall of Famers to centerfield batter’s eye.
2:38 PM Salute to Mike Shannon from KMOX radio booth.
2:40 PM Introduction of Cardinals Chairman and CEO, Bill DeWitt Jr. at home plate.
2:41 PM Introduction of the 2021 St. Louis Cardinals via Ford motorcade.
2:53 PM Introduction of the Milwaukee Brewers.
2:57 PM Moment of silence
2:58 PM National Anthem performed by Dr. Shephali Wulff, an infectious disease
specialist with SSM Health in St. Louis.
3:00 PM Cardinals Opening Day video
3:02 PM Ceremonial First Pitch by Cardinals Hall of Fame 3B Scott Rolen to current
Cardinals 3B Nolan Arenado
3:15 PM First Pitch