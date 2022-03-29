ST. LOUIS — One day after officially re-introducing Albert Pujols as a St. Louis Cardinal, the club confirmed the roster move made to add Pujols to the 40-man roster.

The Cardinals designated pitcher Johan Quezada for assignment, giving the team seven days to release or trade him. If he clears waivers, Quezada could also remain with the organization in the minors.

The team made a handful of other roster moves Monday, optioning right-handed pitchers Johan Oviedo, Junior Fernandez and Freddy Pacheco to Memphis.

Tuesday is an off day for both Cardinals major league and minor league camps.