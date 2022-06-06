CHICAGO (AP)Juan Yepez singled home automatic runner Nolan Gorman to lead off the 11th inning, Brendan Donovan doubled in an insurance run and the St. Louis Cardinals beat the Chicago Cubs 5-3 on Sunday night.

Yepez lined his tiebreaking hit and Donovan delivered off Daniel Norris (0-4), who had pitched a perfect 10th inning.

Genesis Cabrera (3-1) tossed four innings in relief of Adam Wainwright, including a perfect 11th, and allowed a run on two hits while striking out five for the win.

It was Cabrera’s longest outing since throwing 4 2/3 innings in a start against Cincinnati on June 4, 2019. Before Sunday’s game, the 25-year-old lefty quipped to manager Oliver Marmol he felt strong.

”He said `I have four innings in me,”’ Marmol said. ”And I took him up on it.

”It really is unbelievable for him to take the ball and do what he did. He came right at guys and had all three pitches going.”

Cabrera confirmed the exchange.

”I told him (Marmol) that I had four today and everything went right,” Cabrera said through a translator. ”I just went inning by inning. I got the opportunity and I did it.”

St. Louis won for the sixth time in eight games and took the rubber match of a five-game series. The Cardinals tied it at 3 in the ninth after Chicago broke through for a 3-2 lead in the eighth.

Harrison Bader’s second hit of the game was a triple to the wall in center field off Rowan Wick leading off the ninth. Bader scored on a single by pinch-hitter Lars Nootbaar, tying the game and dealing Wick his first blown save in five chances.

Cubs pinch-hitter P.J. Higgins looped an RBI double down the right field line off Cabrera to break a 2-all tie in the eighth. It scored Patrick Wisdom, who had lined his second double of the game.

Jason Heyward and Frank Schwindel had RBIs to give the Cubs a 2-0 lead. Nolan Arenado singled in two runs in the fifth to tie it.

Paul Goldschmidt chopped a pair of infield hits, stretching his on-base streak to a career-high 42 games. The NL batting leader has hit safely in two straight after his 25-game hit streak ended in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader.

Albert Pujols, at DH on Sunday, continued to inch up baseball’s all-time lists. The 42-year-old singled off Wisdom’s glove in the fourth for his 3,319th hit, tying him with Paul Molitor for ninth on the all-time list. He also played in his 3,001 game, tying him with Cal Ripken Jr. for eighth place.

Cubs rookie Christopher Morel singled up the middle in the third to push his career-starting on-base streak to 20 games, extending a franchise record. Nico Hoerner had a double among two hits and scored a run.

Both starters were workmanlike in seven-inning no-decisions.

Wainwright allowed two runs while scattering nine hits and two walks. He struck out none.

It was the second time the 40-year-old righty had gone as many as seven innings with no strikeouts, but he adjusted, even without his best stuff.

”I don’t like not striking out people, but they were doing a good job of putting the ball in play,” Wainwright said. ”If I threw if over the plate, they were swinging … and let them get themselves out.”

And, the Cardinals’ defense was crisp. Donovan made a pinpoint throw from right to nail Wisdom at the plate in the sixth after Rafael Ortega had singled to keep the game tied at 2.

Justin Steele limited St. Louis to two runs, one earned, on seven hits. Steele’s solid outing was his longest this season and tied for the longest of his career. The second-year Cubs left-hander hasn’t won since April 9.

”We were in that ballgame the whole game,” Chicago manager David Ross said. ”I thought Justin Steele threw a phenomenal game.

”Just a very consistent Justin Steele. We know what’s in there. He gave us a huge outing.”

The Cubs took a 1-0 lead in the first on Schwindel’s sac fly.

Hoerner legged out a double down the line in left in the fourth and scored on Heyward’s single to make it 2-0

The Cardinals tied in the fifth on three straight singles, with Arenado’s smash up the middle driving in the runs.

CHARGED BATTERY

Wainwright and Yadier Molina made their 315th start as batterymates, third all-time in major league history. They’re one game behind the Boston/Milwaukee Braves duo of Warren Spahn and Del Crandall for second place (316).

BACK DOWN

Chicago returned RHP Caleb Kilian to Triple-A Iowa after he made his major league debut in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader. A top Cubs prospect, Kilian allowed three runs and three hits in five innings while striking out six in a no-decision.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Cardinals: OF Corey Dickerson was placed on the 10-day IL with left calf strain, suffered in the opener of Saturday’s doubleheader. In a corresponding move, RHP Jake Walsh was recalled from Triple-A Memphis. . Manager Oliver Marmol said OF Tyler O’Neill (right shoulder impingent) would be reassessed after weekend rehab stint with Memphis. O’Neill went 5 for 13 with a homer in three games. The 26-year-old slugger hit 34 homers with St. Louis in a breakout 2021 season. . RHP Jack Flaherty (right shoulder) was expected to make a rehab start Sunday with Double-A Springfield and throw about 45 pitches. . LHP Steven Matz (shoulder impingement) threw another bullpen session in St. Louis on Sunday.

Cubs: Manager David Ross said rookie OF Seiya Suzuki (left ring finger sprain) batted in the cage on Sunday and could resume full baseball activities on Tuesday. . Ross said INF Jonathan Villar (mouth injury) could return when the Cubs play in Baltimore on Tuesday. . LHP Wade Miley (left shoulder strain) tossed a bullpen session Sunday.

UP NEXT

Cardinals: RHP Dakota Hudson (4-2, 2.96) starts against Rays LHP Jeffrey Springs (2-2, 1.88) at Tampa Bay on Tuesday.

Cubs: RHP Keegan Thompson (6-0, 1.99) faces Orioles RHP Kyle Bradish (1-3, 6.82) at Baltimore on Tuesday.

