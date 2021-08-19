Castellanos leads D-backs to 4-2 win over slumping Phillies

PHOENIX (AP)Humberto Castellanos led the Arizona Diamondbacks with his arm and most surprisingly his bat, extending the misery of the Philadelphia Phillies as they try to keep pace in the National League playoff race.

Castellanos pitched into the sixth inning for his first major league win and added two hits at the plate to push the D-backs past the slumping Phillies 4-2 on Wednesday night.

”Happy about everything,” Castellanos said. ”I think my (hitting and pitching) complement one another, and it helped me get my first victory.”

The Phillies lost for the sixth time in eight games.

Philadelphia jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first when Odubel Herrera hit a leadoff triple and later scored on a passed ball. The Diamondbacks responded with one run each in the third, fourth and fifth innings and never trailed again. Castellanos helped himself with an RBI single in the fourth that scored Christian Walker.

The 23-year-old Castellanos (1-1) gave up just one run over 5 1/3 innings in his second MLB start. The right-hander gave up three hits and two walks while striking out one.

”He came in focused, ready and on the attack,” Arizona manager Torey Lovullo said.

Castellanos’ two hits were the first of his big league career. He said he played third base when he was younger and is confident in his hitting ability.

”Anything in the zone, I’m swinging,” Castellanos said.

Arizona has the worst record in the NL, but continued to be a pain for teams in the playoff race. The D-backs beat the Padres in three out of four games over the weekend before taking the first two games from the Phillies.

Philadelphia has managed just seven hits over two games against Arizona. Manager Joe Girardi said it ”can all start over tomorrow,” but that the Phillies need to start playing better in a hurry.

”We’ve got to find a way,” Girardi said. ”We’ve got to grind this out.”

Tyler Clippard earned his fourth save, including his second in two days. He worked around a one-out walk, striking out Brad Miller to end the game.

Ranger Suarez (5-4) got the start for the Phillies and gave up three runs over 4 2/3 innings. The left-hander gave up eight hits and four walks and the Diamondbacks had runners in scoring position every inning he worked.

Philadelphia’s Bryce Harper threw out Josh Rojas at the plate in the third to save a run, but was hitless in four at-bats. Herrera had a solo homer in the eighth.

GIVE ME THE GLOVE

Diamondbacks left-hander Caleb Smith had his glove confiscated after the eighth inning and was ejected from the game. The left-hander was checked by third base umpire Phil Cuzzi, who then motioned for the other umpires to look at the glove.

Smith argued and at one point had to be pulled back by some of the team’s coaches. Cuzzi eventually handed the glove to a game official, who took it off the field and into the tunnel.

Lovullo said the glove was sent to New York for examination. He said the umpires found a ”couple of suspicious spots in their opinion.”

Lovullo added: ”I believe my player. I stand by my player. He said there was nothing malicious happening.”

Smith threw 2 2/3 innings of relief and gave up one run. He was also checked after the sixth inning and the umpires didn’t find anything suspicious. He could be suspended by MLB for 10 games if it finds he had a foreign substance on the glove.

Smith said the spots were dirt and that he didn’t cheat. He wasn’t sure the next step in the process.

”All I know is I’ve got to break in a new glove,” Smith said. ”It’s the only one I had.”

Seattle’s Hector Santiago is the only pitcher who has been suspended since MLB cracked down on foreign substances earlier this season.

UP NEXT

The Diamondbacks and Phillies wrap up a three-game series on Thursday afternoon. Arizona sends LHP Madison Bumgarner (6-7, 4.30 ERA) to the mound to face Philadelphia RHP Zack Wheeler (10-7, 2.56).

