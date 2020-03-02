Chipper Jones joins ESPN lineup as game analyst

BRISTOL, Conn. (AP)Hall of Fame third baseman Chipper Jones has joined the ESPN lineup.

The former Atlanta Braves star will work as a major league analyst, primarily on weeknight and holiday games. He’ll debut on opening day when San Francisco plays at Dodger Stadium on March 26.

Jones worked twice last year as a guest analyst for ESPN.

”We were instantly impressed,” senior coordinating producer Phil Orlins said in a statement Monday. ”He is a charismatic storyteller with an authentic and fun-loving personality.”

The 47-year-old Jones hit .303 with 468 home runs and 1,623 RBIs in a 19-year career through 2012.

